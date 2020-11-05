Comments
OWINGS MILLS, Md. (WJZ) — An employee at the Owings Mills branch of the Baltimore County Public Library system tested positive for the coronavirus, the library system said Thursday evening.
The branch will be closed through November 18 but a book drop will remain open. Staff members who worked with the employee are being asked to self-quarantine.
Curbside service at other branches will continue as normal, the library system said.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.