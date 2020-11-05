Election ConnectionLive Election Results
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore County Public Library, Baltimore News, Coronavirus Outbreak In Maryland: WJZ Complete Coverage, COVID-19, Local TV, Owings Mills, Talkers

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (WJZ) — An employee at the Owings Mills branch of the Baltimore County Public Library system tested positive for the coronavirus, the library system said Thursday evening.

The branch will be closed through November 18 but a book drop will remain open. Staff members who worked with the employee are being asked to self-quarantine.

CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES: 

Curbside service at other branches will continue as normal, the library system said.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

CBS Baltimore Staff

Comments

Leave a Reply