ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Gov. Larry Hogan is renewing his call for more healthcare workers to avoid shortages amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In the spring, the governor issued an executive order to fast-track the licensing process to allow for out-of-state healthcare practitioners and those with expired medical licenses to be able to assist during the pandemic.

Hogan is renewing his call for more health care workers to avoid shortages @wjz — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) November 5, 2020

The executive order also instituted a program to allow medical students, nursing students and medical technician students from colleges and universities to be able to assist and be part of the medical relief effort.

“More than 15,000 people signed up to be a part of this initiative from every single jurisdiction throughout the state,” Gov. Hogan said. “Today, we are once again asking for more to help to sign up.”

If you would like to sign up for this initiative, visit mdresponds.health.maryland.gov.

Maryland reported Thursday over 1,000 new coronavirus cases, the highest daily increase since July 25.

Cases jumped by 1,198 overnight, bringing the state total to 149,964. Ten more Marylanders died, a total of 4,035.

The statewide positivity rate continues to climb, now at 4.21%, and is still the highest since early August.

