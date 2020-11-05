BALTIMORE (WJZ) — More help is now available for businesses across Maryland struggling as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. The state released a breakdown Thursday of how much each jurisdiction will receive.

It’s part of the state’s latest $250 million relief package, now available to restaurants, independent artists, arts organizations, entertainment venues, and Main Street businesses across the state.

The Maryland State Arts Council received an additional $3 million aimed to help those in the arts community that have suffered due to programming, operations or events that have been changed or canceled because of the pandemic.

New applications are being accepted until November 13 for impacted county arts agencies, Arts & Entertainment District management entities, arts organizations, and independent artists through the MSAC website.

In a move to help restaurants across the state, a total of $50 million will be distributed across each county and Baltimore City based on the number of restaurant establishments in each 24 jurisdictions.

The relief can be used for rent, payroll and job training. It can also be used for buying equipment to expand outdoor dining, including tents, heaters and carts, infrastructure improvements, PPE annd disposable containers and utensils.

Read more about the breakdown of other relief programs here.

Restaurants interested must apply through their local jurisdiction.

CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES:

The chart below is the funding expected to be allocated throughout the state.

Allegany County $649,548 Anne Arundel County $5,019,627 Baltimore City $6,571,385 Baltimore County $7,081,047 Calvert County $646,295 Caroline County $144,223 Carroll County $1,201,501 Cecil County $663,645 Charles County $1,099,568 Dorchester County $233,143 Frederick County $2,052,745 Garrett County $319,894 Harford County $1,758,876 Howard County $2,506,018 Kent County $238,565 Montgomery County $8,230,497 Prince George’s County $6,105,099 Queen Anne’s County $443,514 Somerset County $113,861 St. Mary’s County $779,674 Talbot County $531,350 Washington County $1,352,231 Wicomico County $840,400 Worcester County $1,417,294

