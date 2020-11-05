Election ConnectionLive Election Results
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Coronavirus Outbreak In Maryland: WJZ Complete Coverage, COVID-19, Local TV, Maryland, Maryland News, Talkers

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — More help is now available for businesses across Maryland struggling as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. The state released a breakdown Thursday of how much each jurisdiction will receive.

It’s part of the state’s latest $250 million relief package, now available to restaurants, independent artists, arts organizations, entertainment venues, and Main Street businesses across the state.

The Maryland State Arts Council received an additional $3 million aimed to help those in the arts community that have suffered due to programming, operations or events that have been changed or canceled because of the pandemic.

New applications are being accepted until November 13 for impacted county arts agencies, Arts & Entertainment District management entities, arts organizations, and independent artists through the MSAC website.

In a move to help restaurants across the state, a total of $50 million will be distributed across each county and Baltimore City based on  the number of restaurant establishments in each 24 jurisdictions.

The relief can be used for rent, payroll and job training. It can also be used for buying equipment to expand outdoor dining, including tents, heaters and carts, infrastructure improvements, PPE annd disposable containers and utensils.

Read more about the breakdown of other relief programs here.

Restaurants interested must apply through their local jurisdiction.

CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES: 

The chart below is the funding expected to be allocated throughout the state.

Allegany County $649,548
Anne Arundel County $5,019,627
Baltimore City $6,571,385
Baltimore County $7,081,047
Calvert County $646,295
Caroline County $144,223
Carroll County $1,201,501
Cecil County $663,645
Charles County $1,099,568
Dorchester County $233,143
Frederick County $2,052,745
Garrett County $319,894
Harford County $1,758,876
Howard County $2,506,018
Kent County $238,565
Montgomery County $8,230,497
Prince George’s County $6,105,099
Queen Anne’s County $443,514
Somerset County $113,861
St. Mary’s County $779,674
Talbot County $531,350
Washington County $1,352,231
Wicomico County $840,400
Worcester County $1,417,294

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

CBS Baltimore Staff

Comments

Leave a Reply