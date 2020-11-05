BALTIMORE (WJZ) — More help is now available for businesses across Maryland struggling as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. The state released a breakdown Thursday of how much each jurisdiction will receive.
It’s part of the state’s latest $250 million relief package, now available to restaurants, independent artists, arts organizations, entertainment venues, and Main Street businesses across the state.
The Maryland State Arts Council received an additional $3 million aimed to help those in the arts community that have suffered due to programming, operations or events that have been changed or canceled because of the pandemic.
New applications are being accepted until November 13 for impacted county arts agencies, Arts & Entertainment District management entities, arts organizations, and independent artists through the MSAC website.
In a move to help restaurants across the state, a total of $50 million will be distributed across each county and Baltimore City based on the number of restaurant establishments in each 24 jurisdictions.
The relief can be used for rent, payroll and job training. It can also be used for buying equipment to expand outdoor dining, including tents, heaters and carts, infrastructure improvements, PPE annd disposable containers and utensils.
Read more about the breakdown of other relief programs here.
Restaurants interested must apply through their local jurisdiction.
The chart below is the funding expected to be allocated throughout the state.
|Allegany County
|$649,548
|Anne Arundel County
|$5,019,627
|Baltimore City
|$6,571,385
|Baltimore County
|$7,081,047
|Calvert County
|$646,295
|Caroline County
|$144,223
|Carroll County
|$1,201,501
|Cecil County
|$663,645
|Charles County
|$1,099,568
|Dorchester County
|$233,143
|Frederick County
|$2,052,745
|Garrett County
|$319,894
|Harford County
|$1,758,876
|Howard County
|$2,506,018
|Kent County
|$238,565
|Montgomery County
|$8,230,497
|Prince George’s County
|$6,105,099
|Queen Anne’s County
|$443,514
|Somerset County
|$113,861
|St. Mary’s County
|$779,674
|Talbot County
|$531,350
|Washington County
|$1,352,231
|Wicomico County
|$840,400
|Worcester County
|$1,417,294
