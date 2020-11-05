BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A woman in northeast Baltimore woke up to find her prized possession stolen.

Cherly Fowler’s slingshot was stolen around 2 a.m. Wednesday.

“I’ve been riding that thing all over the place,” Fowler said. “I feel violated.”

Two men were seen on the family’s doorbell camera. The suspects stepped onto Fowler’s property and stole the slingshot.

“We were warned ahead of time that, ‘Hey, look, they’re stealing these,'” Fowler said. “We don’t have a garage to put it in, so we got the boot, and they had a crowbar or something and they picked the lock off the boot. The next thing you know, they were pushing it right on down this way.”

Fowler and her husband are part of a slingshot group on Facebook. At least five people have reached out to them saying their slingshots were stolen, too.

“We want them caught. That’s the main thing. We do want them caught,” Fowler said. “But we do want to get it out there that if hey, you have this vehicle, they are going to come looking for it.”

“It’s not right that you would come out and try to take people’s property in the middle of the night while they’re sleeping. That’s coward,” Fowler added.

Fowler used the slingshot to spend time with her daughters and joyride with her husband, especially on sunny days.

Anyone with information should contact the Baltimore City Police Department.