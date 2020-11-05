ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — As coronavirus cases continue to grow in the state of Maryland, Gov. Larry Hogan urged Marylanders to take precautions to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.
“It’s not that hard, just wear a damn mask,” Hogan implored Thursday during a press conference.
Cases grew by more than 1,000 cases for two consecutive days and the state’s positivity rate is at 4.21%.
Hogan reminded resident that they must wear masks in all Maryland businesses and should wear one outside when social distancing is not possible.
RELATED STORIES:
Maryland Prepared For Fall Surge In COVID-19 Cases As New Cases Reach Highest Level In Months, Gov. Hogan Says
Although he said Maryland health officials planned for and are ready for a fall COVID-19 surge, residents cannot let their guards down.
“The warning lights are starting to flash on the dashboard,” he said. “and nobody should think for one minute that we are somehow immune to the spikes that we’re seeing spread in surrounding states in the region and across the country. The weeks and months ahead will be difficult and our collective actions will determine whether we can continue safely on this road to recovery.”
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.