ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — The United States is in the midst of a “major surge” of coronavirus cases, but Maryland is prepared, Gov. Larry Hogan said Thursday.

Hogan made the remarks during a news conference Thursday evening, calling the surge an “indisputable fact.” Thursday marked the second consecutive day on which the state reported more than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases.

People who said the pandemic would end the day after the election were “dead wrong,” the governor said.

While statewide metrics don’t warrant taking dramatic action just yet, Hogan said Maryland is at a “pivotal moment in this fight.”

“Maryland is prepared for the fall surge,” a slide in Hogan’s presentation read.

Maryland has now reported 149,964 COVID-19 cases, including 1,198 on Thursday alone. That’s the highest one-day total since July 25, Hogan said. In addition, 4,035 deaths have been reported in the state.

The surge in new cases in Allegany County led the state to set up a new testing site at the county’s fairgrounds.

Hogan said Maryland is better positioned than it was in the spring and is better prepared than most other states.

Still, “I cannot stress strongly enough that we cannot afford to let our guard down,” he warned, adding Marylanders should not become complacent despite “coronavirus fatigue” — people becoming sick of social distancing and mask requirements — setting in for many.

The governor also encouraged people to continue teleworking when possible, practice physical distancing, wash their hands frequently and avoid out-of-state travel.

