By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Baltimore Police, Local TV, Maryland News, Shooting, Talkers

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating after a man was seriously injured in a shooting in east Baltimore Thursday evening.

Police responded to the 400 block of Aisquith Street around 6:18 p.m. for a Shot Spotter alert.

When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot in both legs.

The victim was taken to an area hospital and is in serious condition.

Eastern District shooting detectives are investigating this incident and have yet to identify a suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at (410) 396-2433. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous is asked to call the Metro Crime Stoppers’ hotline at 1-866-7lockup or send your tip by visiting the Metro Crime Stoppers of Maryland website

