Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 41-year-old man was injured in an overnight shooting in Baltimore, city police said Thursday.
Just before 3 a.m., police in Baltimore County told police in the city that the man suffered gunshot wounds to his arm and face. The victim was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The man was reportedly shot in the 300 block of Bruce Street in Baltimore just before midnight. He then transported himself to Baltimore County where he alerted police to the shooting, city police said.
Anyone with information should contact the Baltimore Police Department at 410-396-2499 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.