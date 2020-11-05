BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson said Wednesday he needs to do a better job of getting wide receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown the ball.
“[Brown] is one of our key players on offense,” Jackson said. “We want to get him the ball the best, the easiest the fastest way that we can. Just have to do a better job of getting it to him. He’s a big part of our offense. We just got to do better at that and we’ll be fine.”
"I have to do a better job of getting him the ball." pic.twitter.com/UxsNrmLVF6
— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) November 4, 2020
This comes after Brown expressed frustration with his lack of involvement on offense in Baltimore’s 28-24 loss to Pittsburgh Sunday.
Brown caught just one pass for three yards as the Ravens fell two games behind the Steelers in the AFC North standings.
CBS Sports reports Brown sounded off on Twitter moments after the Ravens lost their second divisional game in the Jackson era.
“What’s the point of having [soldiers] when you never use them (Never!!).” He has since deleted the tweet.
The Ravens look to bounce back from their loss to the Steelers when they take on the Indianapolis Colts Sunday. You can catch the action right here on WJZ.