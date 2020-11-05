ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — The Navy-Tulsa game scheduled for Saturday in Annapolis has been postponed due to several positive COVID-19 cases reported at the Naval Academy.
Due to the cases, several student-athletes must be quarantined. Navy has paused all football activities.
The American League will consider when the teams can hold a rematch since neither team has a common open date.
“We are disappointed not to face Tulsa this weekend, however protocols and guidelines are very comprehensive both at the Naval Academy and within the American Athletic Conference,” said Naval Academy Director of Athletics Chet Gladchuk. “There are a number of medical personnel that have reviewed all the related issues and, in the end, an administrative decision has been made that clearly reflects the safety and welfare of all involved with both institutions.”
The American Athletic Conference has announced that the scheduled football game between @TulsaFootball and @NavyFB has been postponed due to positive COVID-19 cases at the Naval Academy and the ensuing contact tracing of student-athletes.
The Naval Academy said ensuring the health and safety of their midshipmen, faculty, staff, coaches and extended Navy family and local community is their top priority.
“We will continue to implement mitigating measures to minimize the spread of COVID-19, the academy said in a statement.
Coronavirus cases have been on the rise in Maryland, with more than 1,100 new cases reported Thursday. The state’s positivity rate is now up to 4.21%