By CBS Baltimore Staff
OCEAN CITY, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland beaches are no longer affected by an oil spill off the coast of Delaware two weeks ago, according to officials.

Crews have been working to clean oily debris and tar bars off beaches stretching from the Indian River Inlet to Assateague Island State Park.

About 75 tons of debris has been removed.

Officials will continue to monitor beaches to make sure the cleanup is done.

The Coast Guard is still investigating the spill.

