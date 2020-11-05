Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Orioles outfielder Trey Mancini is back in the batting cage.
Mancini is getting his swing ready for next season.
On Sunday, the Orioles officially activated him from the 60-day injured list.
One swing at a time.
🎥: @TreyMancini | #F16HT pic.twitter.com/G5iitud0vW
— Baltimore Orioles 😷 (@Orioles) November 5, 2020
Related Coverage:
- Orioles Outfielder Trey Mancini Has Stage 3 Colon Cancer, Undergoing Chemotherapy
- ‘F16HT’: Teammates Surprise Orioles Outfielder Trey Mancini With Message Of Support Amid His Cancer Battle
- Orioles Star Trey Mancini Promises To Keep Fans Updated After Leaving Team Due To Medical Issue
Mancini, who was diagnosed with colon cancer, underwent surgery to remove a malignant tumor in March. He completed chemotherapy last month.