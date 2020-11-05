Election ConnectionLive Election Results
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Baltimore Orioles, Cancer, colon cancer, Local TV, Orioles, Talkers, Trey Mancini

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Orioles outfielder Trey Mancini is back in the batting cage.

Mancini is getting his swing ready for next season.

On Sunday, the Orioles officially activated him from the 60-day injured list.

Related Coverage: 

Mancini, who was diagnosed with colon cancer, underwent surgery to remove a malignant tumor in March. He completed chemotherapy last month.

CBS Baltimore Staff

Comments

Leave a Reply