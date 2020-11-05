Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A woman is in serious condition after she was shot while sitting in her car in northeast Baltimore Thursday night, according to police.
Police responded to the 3300 block of Elmley Avenue just after 9:30 p.m. for a Shot Spotter alert.
When officers arrived, they found the victim, who had been shot while sitting in her car.
She was taken to an area hospital where she is in serious condition.
Northeast District shooting detectives are investigating this incident and are asking anyone with information to call (410) 396-2444 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.