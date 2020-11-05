BALTIMORE (WJZ) — An iconic Maryland farm known for horse breeding is now transitioning to making spirits.
Sagamore Farms made the announcement Thursday. The farm’s owner, Under Armour founder Kevin Plank, wants the farm to shift away from horseracing.
Instead, they’ll use the farm land to grow corn and rye to make Sagamore branded spirits.
“I love this farm and am so proud of what we’ve built with Sagamore Racing, including helping to reenergize racing in Maryland and experience success on the track. The farm will remain in my family, but after 14 years it is time to use this beautiful piece of property in a new way,” Plank said. “It will remain an asset to the community, but the primary purpose of our next chapter will focus on growing corn and rye to support all we are doing with Sagamore Spirit and our award-winning rye whiskey.”