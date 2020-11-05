BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Newly elected as Baltimore’s mayor, Brandon Scott is already calling out President Trump as the country waits for the presidential election results.

With former Vice President Joe Biden currently in the lead, the president has been calling for the last few remaining states counting ballots to stop. He tweeted “STOP THE COUNT” earlier Thursday.

STOP THE COUNT! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 5, 2020

Both posts he tweeted have been flagged by Twitter, which said “Some or all of the content shared in this Tweet is disputed and might be misleading about an election or other civic process.”

Scott responded to the president’s comments, saying that counting the votes of those who mailed in their ballots rather than in-person is part of the election process.

Save what little dignity that you have left and encourage your supporters to respect the will of the American people. Do not continue to be irresponsible and encourage intimidation and other unacceptable cowardice behavior. — Brandon M. Scott (@CouncilPresBMS) November 5, 2020

He added that he should “Save what little dignity you have left,” that the president should be encouraging his supporters to respect the “will of the American people,”

“Do not continue to be irresponsible and encourage intimidation and other unacceptable cowardice behavior,” Scott said.

Scott’s tweets are the latest social media battle between Maryland officials and the president; in September, Scott, then the president of the city council, told Trump to “KEEP BALTIMORE OUT OF YOUR MOUTH” after Trump said Democrats who run cities like Baltimore, Portland and Seattle “don’t want law and order.”

In September, the president took aim at Baltimore in a series of tweets, calling the city “the WORST IN [sic] NATION.”

In July 2019, President Trump also tweeted about Baltimore, while criticizing the late Rep. Elijah Cummings.

In a series of tweets, the president called Baltimore “a disgusting, rat and rodent-infested mess.”

The presidential race continues in several states and has not been officially called. Follow along for election results with CBS News.