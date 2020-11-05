COLLEGE PARK, MD. (WJZ) — The University of Maryland will transition to entirely online learning with very few exceptions after Thanksgiving break.
Students going home for Thanksgiving should remain home, and the university will have coronavirus testing available the week before the holiday.
Students who choose to stay in residence halls may stay for the rest of the semester.
We have pledged to make decisions with the paramount priority on the health and well-being of our campus. Despite our vigilant efforts, the advent of colder weather and more time spent indoors has led to increasing numbers of #COVID19 cases nationwide and in our state.
— Dr. Darryll J. Pines (@President_Pines) November 5, 2020
The Eppley Recreation Center, Stamp Student Union and other student service locations will scale back operations beginning Wednesday, November 25 and will maintain only limited services for the remainder of the semester.
The dining halls will be closed from 4:00 p.m. Tuesday, November 24 until 4:00 p.m. Sunday, November 29.
