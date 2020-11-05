Election ConnectionLive Election Results
By CBS Baltimore Staff

COLLEGE PARK, MD. (WJZ) — The University of Maryland will transition to entirely online learning with very few exceptions after Thanksgiving break.

“Despite our vigilant efforts, the advent of colder weather with more of us spending more time indoors has led to increasing numbers of COVID-19 cases nationwide and here in Maryland. The U.S. recorded more than 100,000 coronavirus cases on Wednesday, which is the highest single-day total since the pandemic began. Research conducted by our faculty and our colleagues at the University of Maryland, Baltimore on the impact of climate on infection rates also suggests that we should expect a continued escalation of COVID-19 cases in our region.” the university said in a statement.

Students going home for Thanksgiving should remain home, and the university will have coronavirus testing available the week before the holiday.

Students who choose to stay in residence halls may stay for the rest of the semester.

The Eppley Recreation Center, Stamp Student Union and other student service locations will scale back operations beginning Wednesday, November 25 and will maintain only limited services for the remainder of the semester.

The dining halls will be closed from 4:00 p.m. Tuesday, November 24 until 4:00 p.m. Sunday, November 29.

