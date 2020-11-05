WESTMINSTER, Md. (WJZ) — The family of a 55-year-old man who has been missing for nearly a month continues to search for answers about where he is.

Jon Jason Selko of Westminster was last seen October 8 at the Hilton Garden Hotel in Owings Mills. Selko is considered at-risk due to ongoing mental health issues.

The day before, Selko’s older brother David said their 91-year-old mother called him to ask him to help calm Jon down.

“He was acting really strange, way stranger than normal,” David Selko recalled. After that, “he started getting really paranoid and just took off.”

Jon Selko stayed at the hotel overnight and hasn’t been seen since, though he had several credit card charges along Route 30 heading north, his family said.

“Our biggest fear is that he’s just kind of wandering around on the streets without any place to go,” David Selko said.

Carroll County Man Jon Selko Missing Since October 7, Car Recovered In Hunt Valley

About a week later, Jon Selko’s car was found in a parking lot near Dick’s Sporting Goods at the Hunt Valley Towne Centre.

He suffers from mental health issues and is prescribed medication, but his family believes he is not currently taking them.

Jon Selko is five-foot-eleven, weighs 240 pounds and has white hair and brown eyes.

His family hopes shelters or churches in the area may have answers.

“He had spoken to my mom and said that that was his desire to find a small church and become a caretaker,” David Selko said.

The sheriff’s office is reviewing security camera footage to track down any leads.

In the meantime, “We miss him and love him and want him back,” David Selko said.

Anyone with information in the case should contact the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office at 410-386-2499 or jehrhart@carrollcountymd.gov.