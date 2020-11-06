BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Convention Center Field Hospital’s COVID-19 testing site is moving indoors as the weather turns cold for the winter.
The new indoor location opened Wednesday.
“Our new space’s design was meticulously scrutinized by infection preventionists,” said Dr. James Ficke of Johns Hopkins Medicine. “We worked closely with MDH’s indoor testing working group and others to make sure that this site represents some of the highest standards and latest thinking on infection prevention.”
The building has made modifications to accommodate testing including new walls and other barriers “designed to maximize infection control.”
The Department of Health said the facility’s air-filtration system is completely exchanging indoor air with fresh air from the outside four times every hour.
“The Baltimore City Health Department is excited to collaborate with the Baltimore Convention Center Field Hospital as part of ensuring availability of testing for all of our city’s residents throughout the winter months,” said Baltimore City Health Commissioner Dr. Letitia Dzirasa. “With cold and inclement weather season upon us, expanding availability of testing in a way that meets residents’ weather-related needs will be a critical piece of the puzzle.”
Each individual testing station at the site also has a dedicated industrial-grade HEPA filter. Staff working onsite are required to wear N-95 masks at all times.
The site is open every Wednesday and Friday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. To prep for Thanksgiving, it will open on Monday, November 23 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
It plans to expand its schedule after Thanksgiving in the near future.