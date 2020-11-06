COCKEYSVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — A staffer at the Cockeysville branch of the Baltimore County Public Library has tested positive for COVID-19.
The library system announced the branch is closed effective immediately.
The Owings Mills branch is also closed at this time due to a staff member testing positive there.
