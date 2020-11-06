Election ConnectionLive Election Results
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore County, Baltimore County Public Library, cockeysville, Coronavirus Outbreak In Maryland: WJZ Complete Coverage, Health, Maryland, Maryland News, Talkers

COCKEYSVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — A staffer at the Cockeysville branch of the Baltimore County Public Library has tested positive for COVID-19.

The library system announced the branch is closed effective immediately.

The Owings Mills branch is also closed at this time due to a staff member testing positive there.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

CBS Baltimore Staff

