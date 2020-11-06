BALTIMORE (WJZ) — With the recent surge of COVID-19 cases across the country, there are concerns that the uncertainty of the virus could trigger a mental health crisis, even for people who have never faced those challenges.

In March, the shut down cleared out the usual tourist hot spots, and people became isolated inside their homes.

Now, seven months later, the effects of separation are kicking in.

Dr. Sharon Hoover is with the University of Maryland School of Medicine. She is a professor of psychiatry and co-director of the National Center for School Mental Health at the University of Maryland School of Medicine.

“In children and adults alike, we’ve seen increases in anxiety, in sadness, in depression,” Dr. Hoover said.

She said now is the time to have each other’s backs, with neighbors helping neighbors.

“We need to be on the lookout for each other and ourselves to make sure that we are supporting each other and selves and looking to get help when we need it,” Dr. Hoover said.

As the holidays approach, people will have the urge to get together for that family connection.

But officials say the majority of recent cases here were connected to activities like travel or being around more than 10 people. So, the governor is warning people to stay alert.

