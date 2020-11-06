Election ConnectionLive Election Results
By CBS Baltimore Staff
ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — Maryland continues to see a surge in coronavirus cases, with over 1,500 new cases reported in the state Friday- the highest daily increase since May 19.

The state reports 1,541 new coronavirus cases overnight, bringing the total count to 151,505. Eleven more Marylanders have died, a total of 4,046.

Hospitalizations also continue to trend up, now above 600 Marylanders hospitalized- the most since June.

Of those hospitalized, 152 are in ICUs and 457 are in acute care.

The state’s calculation of its positivity rate is now at 4.37%. This comes just a day after Gov. Larry Hogan announced seven jurisdictions in Maryland are above the 5% benchmark.

Here’s a breakdown of coronavirus cases and deaths by state (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):

By County

County Cases Deaths
Allegany 972 (26)
Anne Arundel 12,795 (271) 12*
Baltimore City 18,824 (493) 18*
Baltimore County 22,046 (658) 23*
Calvert 1,265 (28) 1*
Caroline 774 (8)
Carroll 2,396 (127) 3*
Cecil 1,439 (35) 1*
Charles 3,377 (100) 2*
Dorchester 848 (12)
Frederick 5,069 (132) 8*
Garrett 172 (1)
Harford 3,948 (78) 4*
Howard 6,195 (123) 6*
Kent 354 (24) 2*
Montgomery 26,996 (845) 41*
Prince George’s 34,070 (845) 24*
Queen Anne’s 826 (25) 1*
St. Mary’s 1,558 (60)
Somerset 484 (6)
Talbot 668 (6)
Washington 2,514 (47)
Wicomico 2,647 (52)
Worcester 1,268 (30) 1*
Data not available (14) 1*

By Age Range and Gender

Age/Gender Cases Deaths
0-9 6,004
10-19 13,350 (3)
20-29 28,782 (24) 1*
30-39 27,317 (54) 6*
40-49 23,989 (132) 3*
50-59 22,058 (331) 16*
60-69 14,802 (662) 14*
70-79 8,626 (1,004) 28*
80+ 6,577 (1,834) 80*
Data not available (2)
Female 79,679 (1,983) 75*
Male 71,826 (2,063) 73*

By Race and Ethnicity

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths
African-American (NH) 46,466 (1,631) 55*
Asian (NH) 2,913 (147) 6*
White (NH) 41,107 (1,744) 73*
Hispanic 31,717 (461) 13*
Other (NH) 7,057 (45)
Data not available 22,245 (18) 1*

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

