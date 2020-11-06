ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — Maryland continues to see a surge in coronavirus cases, with over 1,500 new cases reported in the state Friday- the highest daily increase since May 19.
The state reports 1,541 new coronavirus cases overnight, bringing the total count to 151,505. Eleven more Marylanders have died, a total of 4,046.
Hospitalizations also continue to trend up, now above 600 Marylanders hospitalized- the most since June.
Of those hospitalized, 152 are in ICUs and 457 are in acute care.
The state’s calculation of its positivity rate is now at 4.37%. This comes just a day after Gov. Larry Hogan announced seven jurisdictions in Maryland are above the 5% benchmark.
Here’s a breakdown of coronavirus cases and deaths by state (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):
By County
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Allegany
|972
|(26)
|Anne Arundel
|12,795
|(271)
|12*
|Baltimore City
|18,824
|(493)
|18*
|Baltimore County
|22,046
|(658)
|23*
|Calvert
|1,265
|(28)
|1*
|Caroline
|774
|(8)
|Carroll
|2,396
|(127)
|3*
|Cecil
|1,439
|(35)
|1*
|Charles
|3,377
|(100)
|2*
|Dorchester
|848
|(12)
|Frederick
|5,069
|(132)
|8*
|Garrett
|172
|(1)
|Harford
|3,948
|(78)
|4*
|Howard
|6,195
|(123)
|6*
|Kent
|354
|(24)
|2*
|Montgomery
|26,996
|(845)
|41*
|Prince George’s
|34,070
|(845)
|24*
|Queen Anne’s
|826
|(25)
|1*
|St. Mary’s
|1,558
|(60)
|Somerset
|484
|(6)
|Talbot
|668
|(6)
|Washington
|2,514
|(47)
|Wicomico
|2,647
|(52)
|Worcester
|1,268
|(30)
|1*
|Data not available
|(14)
|1*
By Age Range and Gender
|Age/Gender
|Cases
|Deaths
|0-9
|6,004
|10-19
|13,350
|(3)
|20-29
|28,782
|(24)
|1*
|30-39
|27,317
|(54)
|6*
|40-49
|23,989
|(132)
|3*
|50-59
|22,058
|(331)
|16*
|60-69
|14,802
|(662)
|14*
|70-79
|8,626
|(1,004)
|28*
|80+
|6,577
|(1,834)
|80*
|Data not available
|(2)
|Female
|79,679
|(1,983)
|75*
|Male
|71,826
|(2,063)
|73*
By Race and Ethnicity
|Race/Ethnicity
|Cases
|Deaths
|African-American (NH)
|46,466
|(1,631)
|55*
|Asian (NH)
|2,913
|(147)
|6*
|White (NH)
|41,107
|(1,744)
|73*
|Hispanic
|31,717
|(461)
|13*
|Other (NH)
|7,057
|(45)
|Data not available
|22,245
|(18)
|1*
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.