By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland casinos generated more than $142 million during October.

All six of the casinos across the state are limited to 50% capacity because of the coronavirus.

CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES: 

But four of them saw increases from their October 2019 gaming revenues.

Casino contributions to the state for this year totaled nearly $60 million.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

