BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland casinos generated more than $142 million during October.
All six of the casinos across the state are limited to 50% capacity because of the coronavirus.
But four of them saw increases from their October 2019 gaming revenues.
Casino contributions to the state for this year totaled nearly $60 million.
