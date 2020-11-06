Election ConnectionLive Election Results
By CBS Baltimore Staff
ABERDEEN, MD. (WJZ) — Police in Aberdeen are searching for a missing 17-year-old boy.

Antwone Jenkins is 6’3″ and weighs 185 lbs, police said.

He has black hair, brown eyes and tattoos across his body, including a cross on his left neck, a clock on his right hand and roses on his inner left arm.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Aberdeen Police Department at 410-272-2121.

