Comments
ABERDEEN, MD. (WJZ) — Police in Aberdeen are searching for a missing 17-year-old boy.
Antwone Jenkins is 6’3″ and weighs 185 lbs, police said.
MISSING JUVENILE! Antwone Jenkins, 17 y/o, 6'3", 185lbs. Please see flyer for more details. #HarfordNews #MissingPerson #MissingJuvenile #Missing pic.twitter.com/JZ3sRtR0HU
— Aberdeen Police Dept (@AberdeenPDMD) November 6, 2020
He has black hair, brown eyes and tattoos across his body, including a cross on his left neck, a clock on his right hand and roses on his inner left arm.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Aberdeen Police Department at 410-272-2121.