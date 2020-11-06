Election ConnectionLive Election Results
By CBS Baltimore Staff
ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — A record 26,303 Marylanders used same-day registration during the 2020 general election, the Maryland State Board of Elections said Friday.

The state also neared the record high for same-day address changes in the state, with 7,311 Marylanders doing so, second only to 2016’s total of 8,055.

During early voting this year, 12,728 Marylanders used same-day registration, up from the previous early voting high of 7,884 during the 2016 general election.

A total of 13,575 people registered on Election Day in this year’s general election, up 1,042 from the 2020 primary election.

Meanwhile, 87% of requested mail-in ballots have been returned to local boards of elections, an increase from 77.5% in 2018 and 78.6 percent in 2016, the elections board said.

