BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Thousands of families struggling to make ends meet amid the COVID-19 pandemic will have a delicious holiday meal this year, and it’s thanks in part to the Baltimore Ravens.
On Friday morning, members of the Ravens All Community Team and staff volunteered at the Maryland Food Bank’s “Pack To Give Back” event.
They helped pack 25,000 meal boxes filled with all the traditional holiday fixings, like cranberry sauce, mashed potatoes and stuffing.
“We’ve always said, ‘It’s not a holiday if you’re hungry,'” the CEO of the Maryland Food Bank said. “We think that’s particularly true this year because they’re over 900,000 additional people who are food insecure because of a result of COVID.”
The boxes will then be paired with a turkey and given out to families in need.
This isn’t the only way the Ravens are giving back. Their Feed the Flock campaign is also connecting donations for the food bank online and at Safeway stores.
