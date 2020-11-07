Comments
GWYNN OAK, Md. (WJZ) — Police in Baltimore County are investigating after a 17-year-old girl was injured in a shooting in Gwynn Oak Saturday morning.
Police were called just after 3 a.m. to an area hospital for a report of a shooting victim.
When police arrived, they found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper body.
She is expected to survive her injures, police said.
The preliminary investigation found that the shooting occurred in the 5900 block of Liberty Road.
Detectives from the Baltimore County Police Violent Crimes Unit are investigating the circumstances under which this shooting occurred.
Detectives are asking anyone who may have additional information to call 410-307-2020.