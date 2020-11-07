Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating after they say two teens shot each other at a barbershop in Fells Point following an argument.
Police were called just before noon on Saturday to the location in the 1700 block of Fleet Street for a report of a shooting.
When officers arrived, they found an 18-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound to his groin and a 17-year-old who had a graze wound to his head.
Both victims sustained non-life-threatening injures.
Police say both teens are being treated at the hospital and are in custody, pending charges.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call detectives at (410) 396-2422 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.