BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating after a man was killed in a shooting in east Baltimore Saturday afternoon.
Police responded to Johns Hopkins Hospital just before 3 p.m. for a report of a shooting victim who had recently been dropped off.
When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot in the head.
The victim was pronounced dead a short time later.
The person who dropped the victim off did not remain at the hospital, according to police.
Homicide detectives are investigating this murder and are asking anyone with information to call (410) 396-2100. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can call the Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.