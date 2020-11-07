Election ConnectionJoe Biden Projected To Win White House
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    7:00 PMWJZ Saturday News @ 7PM
    8:00 PMManhunt: Deadly Games
    9:00 PMManhunt: Deadly Games
    10:00 PM48 Hours
    11:00 PMWJZ News @11PM
    View All Programs
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Baltimore Police, Johns Hopkins, Local TV, Maryland News, Shooting, Talkers

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating after a man was killed in a shooting in east Baltimore Saturday afternoon.

Police responded to Johns Hopkins Hospital just before 3 p.m. for a report of a shooting victim who had recently been dropped off.

When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot in the head.

The victim was pronounced dead a short time later.

The person who dropped the victim off did not remain at the hospital, according to police.

Homicide detectives are investigating this murder and are asking anyone with information to call (410) 396-2100. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can call the Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.

CBS Baltimore Staff

Comments

Leave a Reply