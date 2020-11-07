Election ConnectionJoe Biden Projected To Win White House
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Saturday marked the hottest November day ever recorded at Dulles Airport, according to the National Weather Service.

The temperature, 76 degrees, broke the old record of 74 from 1965.

In Baltimore, a record high 77 degrees at BWI Airport matched the high from 1938 and 1975, the National Weather Service said.

