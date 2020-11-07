Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Saturday marked the hottest November day ever recorded at Dulles Airport, according to the National Weather Service.
The temperature, 76 degrees, broke the old record of 74 from 1965.
New record high of 76 set @Dulles_Airport, breaking old record of 74 from 1965. Record high of 77 tied @BWI_Airport, matching the high from 1975 and 1938.
— NWS Baltimore-Washington (@NWS_BaltWash) November 7, 2020
In Baltimore, a record high 77 degrees at BWI Airport matched the high from 1938 and 1975, the National Weather Service said.
Stay up-to-date with the latest forecast by downloading the WJZ weather app.