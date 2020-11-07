BALTIMORE (WJZ) — An MS-13 associate was sentenced Wednesday to 10 years in federal prison after he pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit murder in aid of racketeering.

Luis Cruz Rodriguez, 23, of Frederick, pleaded guilty on November 3. The judge imposed the sentence immediately after.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office District of Maryland, Cruz Rodriguez admitted that from at least January 2017, he was an associate of the Fulton clique of MS-13 and agreed with members to conduct and participate in the gang’s affairs through a pattern of racketeering activity, including conspiracy to commit murder, extortion, and drug distribution.

According to his plea agreement, in April 2017, Cruz Rodriguez conspired with MS-13 gang members to murder who they believed was a rival gang member.

On the day of the murder, Cruz Rodriguez drove other gang members to a secluded area of Frederick, where the MS-13 members were going to kill the victim.

According to his plea agreement, Cruz Rodriguez was aware that he was transporting gang members so that they could participate in a murder.

At the spot in Frederick, MS-13 gang members dismembered the victim and buried his body.

According to his plea agreement, after the murder, Cruz Rodriguez (who was not present during the murder) traveled back to the site of the murder and picked up gang members who had participated in the murder.

A total of 30 defendants have been charged in this case with participating in a racketeering conspiracy and/or other crimes related to their association with MS-13.

A total of 20 defendants, including Cruz Rodriguez, have pleaded guilty to crimes related to their participation in MS-13 gang activities.

Anyone with information about MS-13 is encouraged to provide their tips to law enforcement.