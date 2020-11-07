BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore sports superfan Mo Gaba is getting a street named after him in Baltimore City, the Ravens said.

“Mo Gaba is getting a street named after him in Baltimore,” the Ravens tweeted Thursday. “Mo Gaba Way.”

Mo Gaba is getting a street named after him in Baltimore 💜 Mo Gaba Way 💜 pic.twitter.com/DkiOYZnAs0 — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) November 5, 2020

Mo died in July at the age of 14 after a battle with cancer.

Mo was an Orioles and Ravens superfan who quickly captured the hearts of Baltimore City and the entire State of Maryland.

Remembering Mo, Related Coverage:

He began calling into 105.7 The Fan in 2015 at the age of nine to share his knowledge of Baltimore sports with local radio listeners.

Mo’s personality and knowledge did not go unnoticed by the Orioles and Ravens organizations.

The Orioles announced that Mo had been elected to the Orioles Hall of Fame as the second-ever recipient of The Wild Bill Hagy Award.

Last spring, Mo became the first person to announce an NFL Draft pick while reading it in braille.

Mo said that he was always happy and loved to make other people laugh.

“I’m always happy all the time and I laugh all the time and I make people laugh, too,” Mo said.

The last time WJZ spoke to Mo, he had this message for everyone: “If you want to be like me, just be yourself.”