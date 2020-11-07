OWINGS MILLS, MD (WJZ)– The Baltimore Ravens returned six players who were on the Reserve/COVID-19 list ahead of Sunday’s match up with the Indianapolis Colts.
Cornerback Terrell Bond, Outside Linebacker Tyus Bowser, Safety DeShon Elliott, Linebacker L.J. Fort, Outside Linebacker Malik Harrison and Linebacker Patrick Queen all cleared the NFL Covid-19 protocols and were removed from the list as of Saturday morning.
Bonds was restored to the practice squad while the team also announced L.J. Fort was added to the injury report with a finger issue and has been ruled out for Sunday’s game in Indianapolis.
Malik Harrison’s role is expected to expand Sunday with Fort out of the lineup.
The players who had been on the Reserve/COVID-19 list missed practice this week, but they were available for Saturday’s walk-through before the team was scheduled to depart.
Queen and Elliott have started every game this season, and Bowser is one of the team’s leading pass rushers.
All-Pro cornerback Marlon Humphrey remains on the Reserve/Covid-19 list and will not play Sunday.
Veteran cornerback Jimmy Smith is questionable with a back injury and did not practice Friday.
