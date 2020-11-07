INDIANAPOLIS (WJZ) — The Baltimore Ravens are coming off of a tough loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Baltimore’s loss to Pittsburgh pads the Steelers lead in the AFC North by two games.

Now, the Ravens focus shifts to the Indianapolis Colts.

“We’ve got our hands full,” Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said. “We’re looking forward to the challenge.”

The Colts (5-2) are coming off of a victory over the Detroit Lions.

Here is what you need to know ahead of the Ravens matchup with the Colts:

Road Winning Streak On The Line

Dating back to Week 5 of the 2019 season, the Ravens have won nine straight road games. It’s the NFL’s largest active streak.

The last teams to win nine straight road games were the 2016-17 Kansas City Chiefs and New England Patriots. The Chiefs and Patriots both earned 14 in a row.

The Ravens have outscored their opponents 299-151 during this nine-game winning streak.

Baltimore has outrushed its opponents 1,675 to 837.

Lamar Jackson has completed 66.7% of his passes for 19 touchdowns and five interceptions. He has passed for over 1,600 yards and rushed for over 700.

The Ravens last loss on the road was to, you guessed it, the Kansas City Chiefs.

AFC North Standings

The Pittsburgh Steelers (7-0) are in first place in the AFC North. The Ravens are in second (5-2), the Cleveland Browns in third (5-3), and the Cincinnati Bengals in last (2-5-1).

A loss to the Colts Sunday would create a tie for second in the division. The Ravens would fall to 5-3 and the Browns, who are on their bye week, would remain at 5-3.

Injures/COVID-19

The Ravens will return six players who were on the Reserve/COVID-19 list ahead of Sunday’s match up with the Colts.

Cornerback Terrell Bond, outside linebacker Tyus Bowser, safety DeShon Elliott, linebacker L.J. Fort, outside linebacker Malik Harrison and linebacker Patrick Queen all cleared the NFL COVID-19 protocols and were removed from the list as of Saturday morning. Matthew Judon was removed from the list on Friday.

Running back Mark Ingram II is listed as doubtful for Sunday’s game, while cornerback Jimmy Smith and wide receiver Devin Duvernay were listed as questionable.

How To Watch

The Ravens take on the Colts Sunday at 1 p.m. You can catch all the action, right here, on WJZ.