BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Hundreds of volunteers turned out Saturday to participate in a community-wide cleanup in west Baltimore.

“This is great, this has always been our fight for a long time,” Edna Manns-Lake, of Fayette Street Outreach, said.

The event was held, in part, to prevent illegal dumping and as an effort to clean up the streets.

“Nobody wants to walk out of their door and just see trash, whether it’s in front of your door, in the street or in the alley,” Manns-Lake said.

Fayette Street Outreach organized the event. Several businesses also joined forces to make the clean-up possible.

“We love our community, we love our residents, we love our city and we know our city can’t do it alone,” Timothy Bridges, of Fayette Street Outreach, said.

With five dumpsters spread throughout west Baltimore, residents had a place to dump any and everything, as pick-up trucks helped haul large items.

“It’s almost a fall clean-up for Thanksgiving,” a resident told WJZ. “Clean your house up.”

It was all provided free of charge to help keep their community clean.

This was the first clean-up event of its kind that Fayette Street Outreach organized. The organization told WJZ it won’t be the last.