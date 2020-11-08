ALLEGANY COUNTY, MD. (WJZ) — All students at Allegany County Public Schools will return to 100% virtual learning for the week of November 9.

The school system said with shortage of staff and the rising COVID-19 metrics in the county they have to return all students to a 100% virtual model.

This also comes as four more people have tested positive for COVID-19 within an Allegany County Public School.

ACPS has also had 101 staff members who couldn’t report to work due to a COVID-19 related issue during the week of November 7. That number went up to 110 as of Saturday.

Those include staff members who tested positive for COVID-19 and people who are quarantined due close contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19. Many of them are quarantining for a period of 14 days.

All school buildings will be closed to students and the public. The school system will make a decision on Thursday, November 12 on whether or not they can resume in-person on Monday, November 16.

The school system said parents were notified through the ACPS Blackboard notification system if there was a positive case in their child’s school building. Although there is no evidence of in-school transmission of the virus at this time, ACPS and the ACHD said they are closely monitoring this situation.

ACPS is also cancelling all in-person extra-curricular activities and athletics events and practices.

