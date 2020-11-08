ST. MARY’S COUNTY, MD. (WJZ) — Due to an increase of COVID-19 cases in the area, St. Mary’s County Public Schools will have no in-person instruction this week.
Due to the increased rate of COVID-19 Cases in our area, there will be No In-Person Instruction for the week of Nov 9-13, 2020, for all SMCPS students. Staff and Families – check your email for details.
— SMCPS_MD (@SMCPS_MD) November 8, 2020
This comes after the county’s positivity rate has increased in just days. On November 4, the positivity rate was at 1.9% and as of November 7 it was at 3.49%.
