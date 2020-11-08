Election ConnectionJoe Biden Projected To Win White House
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Coronavirus Outbreak In Maryland: WJZ Complete Coverage, Education, Health, Local TV, Maryland, Maryland News, St. Mary's County Public Schools, Talkers

ST. MARY’S COUNTY, MD. (WJZ) — Due to an increase of COVID-19 cases in the area, St. Mary’s County Public Schools will have no in-person instruction this week.

They said instruction for the week of November 9 to November 13 for all students will not be in-person.

This comes after the county’s positivity rate has increased in just days. On November 4, the positivity rate was at 1.9% and as of November 7 it was at 3.49%.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

CBS Baltimore Staff

Comments

Leave a Reply