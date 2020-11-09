CORONAVIRUS IN MDPositivity Rate Back Above 5%, Sixth Straight Day Cases Above 1K
By CBS Baltimore Staff
COLUMBIA, Md. (WJZ) — The Baltimore area’s fifth THB Bagelry and Deli location is set to open in Columbia later this month.

The restaurant will open on November 19 at 6250 Columbia Crossing Circle. It will be the chain’s largest location yet, seating up to 74 people, officials said.

There will also be a number of new menu items at the Columbia location, including honey walnut cream cheese and an Avo-Mozz Panini.

Credit: THB Bagelry and Deli

It will use online kiosks to minimize contact and will follow local COVID-19 guidelines.

Another location is set to open in Owings Mills next summer.

CBS Baltimore Staff

