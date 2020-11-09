ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — A Maryland man was arrested for animal cruelty after his girlfriend told police she caught him on video abusing their dog on Friday.
A woman told police that she saw her boyfriend, Jeffrey Keith Donohue, kick her dog several times on a security camera. The video showed the suspect corner their three-year-old Polish Sheepdog and kick it five times in its side while the dog yelped in pain.
Several minutes later, the video shows Donahue picking up the dog by its throat, carrying it across the room over his head and slamming the dog on the floor. Donahue was seen kicking the dog one more time, then the dog ran off.
The woman took the dog to a veterinarian/animal hospital for possible leg injuries. There is no update on the dog’s condition.
Donohue has been arrested and charged.