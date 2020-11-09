TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — For the sixth day in a row, coronavirus cases have increased by at least 1,000 cases and the statewide positivity rate is now up over 5%. Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski said Monday he believes only COVID-19 restrictions made statewide will help prevent the spread.

Olszewski said the trends in the state continue to go in the wrong direction.

“Our numbers are alarming. We’re sounding the alarm bells today,” Olszewski said Monday.

He said he doesn’t believe in “patchwork” restrictions.

He went on to say where violations have been found, business owners have been held accountable- and that will continue.

Baltimore County Health Officer Dr. Gregory Branch, who tested positive for COVID-19 and survived earlier this year, said even with Pfizer’s positive news Monday, it will take “significant time” to immunize the population once a vaccine is approved.

Olszewski said it is critical that people realize family gatherings also pose a risk and people should avoid large gatherings this holiday season.

He did not, however, announce any new closures or restrictions Monday, simply urging caution going into the holidays. He did say if the county cannot slow these trends, they may have to reevaluate.

“If we fail to take responsibility of our own actions, we put our own health at risk, along with the health of our family, our friends, our neighbors, our coworkers and everyone in our communities,” Olszewski said.

The county executive also announced the expansion of restaurant grants based on state money, a total of $7 million. Public schools will also get funding- $11 million- to help them prepare for the eventual reopening in-person. This includes PPE, air filters and other equipment to keep the buildings safe.

