BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Orioles put out a statement Monday offering their support to the newly elected Biden Harris administration in their efforts to fight the coronavirus pandemic. In the statement, the organization congratulated Americans for the record turnout in this year’s election and gave their support for a “cooperative, speedy and productive” transition to the new administration.
The full statement reads:
“The Orioles organization, partnership group, and front office congratulate the American people on a record voter turnout during the recent election, and we offer our support to both the current and incoming administrations in their collective effort to effectuate a cooperative, speedy, and productive transition.
We further support President-Elect Biden and his team in their efforts to confront the urgent pandemic and economic problems that face our society and the world as we unite against common challenges and look ahead in the collective interest of all Americans.”
The Orioles are the second MLB team to offer congratulations to President-Elect Biden. The nearby Washington Nationals extended an invitation to throw out the first pitch at their Opening Day game against the New York Mets in April.
We look forward to hosting President-Elect Biden on Opening Day of the 2021 season.@JoeBiden // #NATITUDE pic.twitter.com/n3YzL7olWA
— Washington Nationals (@Nationals) November 8, 2020