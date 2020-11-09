ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — Maryland reports 1,375 new coronavirus cases overnight as the state continues to experience a surge in cases this month.

It’s the sixth day over 1,000 new cases have been reported daily. The state’s two-week average of new coronavirus cases has officially reached pandemic high.

The state reports a general trend of rising cases, hospitalizations and an increasing positivity rate as cases surge across the country. The positivity rate is now above 5%- at 5.05%. It hasn’t reached that benchmark since late June, according to state data.

Nine more Marylanders have died, bringing the total deaths due to the virus to 4,072.

There are now 707 Marylanders hospitalized, adding 52 overnight. While the majority of those are in acute care, 539 of them- 168 are in ICUs. That’s an additional five people moving to ICU beds.

As of Monday, hospitalizations are at the state’s highest level since June 17. Half of the 24 jurisdictions are reporting positivity rates over 5%, and 18 jurisdictions are reporting cases over 10 per 100,000.

“Maryland has reached a critical turning point in our fight against COVID-19,” Gov. Larry Hogan said in a tweet Monday morning.

12 of our 24 jurisdictions are reporting positivity rates over 5%, and 18 are reporting case rates over 10 per 100K. Our statewide case rate is 18.6 per 100k. pic.twitter.com/1y6sIKriNQ — Governor Larry Hogan (@GovLarryHogan) November 9, 2020

