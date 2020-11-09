HARFORD COUNTY, MD. (WJZ) — Harford County Public Schools will return to virtual learning this Friday, the school system announced.
The system cited a surge in county coronavirus metrics, which have reached 15+ per 100,000 daily positive cases.
>>WJZ has a new news app! Download it now!<<
Meal kits will still be provided on Friday for students from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. However, sports and conditioning for athletics are on hold.
They said once county metrics fall below the current numbers and go below 5% positivity rate for one week, they will start discussing a return to the hybrid status.
CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES:
- Coronavirus Resources: How To Get Help In Maryland
- TIMELINE: Coronavirus In Maryland, Tracking The Spread
- Latest coronavirus stories from WJZ
- Latest CDC Guidelines
Several school systems throughout the state have returned to virtual learning this week as the coronavirus continues to surge throughout the state. Allegany and St. Mary’s are virtual through the rest of the week.
Monday is the sixth straight day of over 1,000 new daily cases, and the positivity rate is now over 5% for the first time since June. \
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.