By CBS Baltimore Staff
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WJZ) — Dr. Ben Carson has tested positive for coronavirus, CBS News has confirmed.

Carson, a retired Johns Hopkins neurosurgeon, currently serves as the U.S. Housing and Urban Development Secretary.

“Secretary Carson is in good spirits and feels fortunate to have access to effective therapeutics which aid and markedly speed his recovery,” the spokesperson told CBS News on Monday.

He joins the growing list of White House officials who have tested positive recently for the coronavirus, including White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows

Carson, along with Meadows and four other unnamed staffers, were among those who have tested positive and attended the election night watch party at the White House on Tuesday.

Radio host and pundit Armstrong Williams said he spoke with him earlier and he is doing “extraordinarily well.”

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

