BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two Federal Hill bars have been shut down for coronavirus violations for a second time in just one week.
Banditos and The Charles were cited for violations less than a week after being shut down for Halloween weekend crowds and violating COVID-19 rules.
The two were allowed to reopen Monday, but shut down again on Friday for not enforcing social distancing and mask-wearing rules put in place by the city.
On the same day of the two bars shutdowns, Mayor Jack Young announced increased coronavirus restrictions. Starting Thursday, the city is lowering capacity restrictions to 25% for restaurants, retail and malls, churches, personal services, fitness centers, casinos, theaters and outdoor entertainment venue
Bars that don’t serve food will be forced to close indefinitely, and gatherings will be limited to 10 people.
With these new restrictions, the city moves back to an amended Phase 1 reopening stage.
