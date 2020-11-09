Comments
LOTHIAN, Md. (WJZ) — An investigation is underway into the cause of a large fire on the property of a church in Anne Arundel County.
Flames broke out inside the large house that is divided in several apartments on the grounds of the Miracle Temple Church in Lothian Saturday night.
The two-alarm fire was tough to put out at first because the flames were inside the walls.
It took around 65 firefighters to get it under control.
However, one firefighter suffered a “traumatic injury that was not life-threatening.”
The firefighter was taken to Anne Arundel Medical Center in good condition, officials said.
The Red Cross is helping three adults who were living in the building. No civilians were injured.