BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 39-year-old man died following a stabbing in southeast Baltimore Monday night, city police said.
The stabbing happened just before 6:50 p.m. in the 200 block of Ballou Court. Police said officers responded to the scene for a report of a cutting. Once the officers arrived, they found the victim with multiple stab wounds to his upper body.
The man was taken to an area hospital where he later died.
Police said the victim and the suspect were in an argument inside a home when the suspect pulled out a weapon and stabbed the victim multiple times.
The suspect, whose name has not been released, was arrested at the scene.
Anyone with information should contact police at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.