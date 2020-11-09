ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — The Maryland Department of Natural Resources announced its two-week firearm hunting season for sika and white-tailed deer opens Nov. 28 and runs through Dec. 12.
Starting this year, deer hunters can you rifles and handguns that employ straight-walled cartridges in all counties.
Rifles and handguns that use bottleneck cartridges remain limited to counties that permitted them previously. Sunday deer hunting is available in all but three counties.
“The two-week firearms season remains our most popular season with deer hunters,” Wildlife and Heritage Service Director Paul Peditto said. “It is a long-standing tradition for many of our hunters to get together with family and friends during these two weeks to pursue one of their favorite pastimes. The resulting harvest of approximately 30,000 deer contributes significantly to managing the state’s healthy deer population.”
In Maryland, deer hunters need to wear daylight fluorescent orange or pink. It can be a cap, vest or jacket or an outer garment of camouflage with fluorescent pink or orange.
READ: 2020-2021 Maryland Guide to Hunting and Trapping
Officials are also asking hunters to take precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19 — including social distancing and wearing face masks where social distancing isn’t possible.
Hunters are encourages to donate extra deer they harvest to Farmers and Hunters Feeding the Hungry. Hunters can claim a tax credit of up to $50 for each legally harvested deer up to $200 that is processed and donated.