TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — The Notre Dame Preparatory School in Towson is set to dedicate a new wing to prepare young women for careers in science, technology and math.

The dedication comes after the school was named a 2020-2021 National Blue Ribbon School for academic excellence by the U.S. Department of Education, one of ten schools in the state to earn the honor.

That announcement was no surprise to junior Rylan Sachs.

“It was a well-deserved public recognition that just proves what we at NDP already know,” she said.

Sachs said students know their school for girls is a community of the best and brightest.

“(The students are) engaged in their learning, energetic, committed to learning and growing and to being the best young women that they can be,” Sister Patricia McCarron, the school’s headmistress, said.

This month, the school is dedicating its new innovation wing in which students will learn science, technology, engineering, art and math.

It’s “an opportunity to find their passions to grow and make a difference in the world,” Sister McCarron said.

“We have 3D printers, hard construction tools… we also have science rooms, art rooms, a recording studio is in there, really anything you can think of, it’s in there,” Sachs described.

The wing is named after Jane Kroh Satterfield, an alumna and trailblazer in physical therapy.

“She is a wonderful and inspiration to our girls and all of us,” Sister McCarron said.

Now, the students will be learning in the lab bearing Satterfield’s name, paving the way in fields the Bureau of Labor Statistics said women are underrepresented in.

“Our girls can make a difference in those fields and can be those leaders who help guide us into the next century,” Sister McCarron said.