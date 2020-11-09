MARYLAND (WJZ) — There are nearly 1,000 acres of grapes growing in Maryland, and with more than 100 wineries and counting, personally visiting each winery could be difficult.

A new program is bringing those wines to wine lovers’ doors.

“Our wineries are making award-winning wines (and earning) national and international recognition,” Janna Howley with the Maryland Wineries Association said.

From the rolling hills in Frederick County to the low-lying land of the Eastern Shore, the wines are as diverse as the landscape itself.

“In some ways, Maryland is America in miniature. We have a wide range of geography and topography and so people are able to make wines that are expressive of where they are in the state of Maryland and that’s fantastic,” Howley said.

Visiting each one can be difficult. That’s why the Maryland Wine Association created the Maryland Wine Explorer Club.

“Maryland is a decent size state to try to get around, so what we’re doing is we’re curating the wines and we’re shipping them directly to your door,” Howley said.

Shipped in packs of three or six, the wine comes from the newly-opened to well-established wineries. It will give vinos a taste of what the state has to offer.

“Maryland wine is probably one of the best-kept secrets in Maryland,” winemaker Melissa Aellen said.

Aellen is the winemaker at Linganore Winecellars, the oldest continually-run family winery in the state.

“We’re a small industry but a thriving one, and just trying to get the word out that Maryland makes world-class wines and that people should think local when they buy their next bottle of wine, just like when they buy their beer or sprites,” Aellen said.

The Maryland Wine Explorer Club will help do just that.

For those looking for something to bring to Thanksgiving, they have a special Thanksgiving three-pack that should be delivered in time for the holiday.