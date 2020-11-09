CORONAVIRUS IN MDPositivity Rate Back Above 5%, Sixth Straight Day Cases Above 1K
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore residents should plan accordingly for trash disruption this week due to Veterans Day.

Baltimore DPW offices, yards and Community Collection Centers will be closed Wednesday, November 11 for the city holiday.

Trash collection scheduled for Wednesday will be moved to its make-up day Saturday, November 14.

As a reminder, recycling pickup is still suspended as the city deals with short staffing through the coronavirus pandemic.

Click here for information on locations and hours of operation for the recycling Community Collection Centers.

